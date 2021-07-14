Banyana Banyana legend Amanda Dlamini appointed SAFA Senior Manager
Share this article:
DURBAN - The South African Football Association (SAFA) have appointed Banyana Banyana legend Amanda Dlamini as its new Senior Manager for Commercial and Marketing tasks.
’It has been SAFA’s tradition to promote our past legends to administrative roles and Amanda’s appointment is one such. We welcome her to the SAFA family,’’ said SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe.
ALSO READ: Banyana Banyana lose long-serving kit manager Aletta Ngidi to Covid-19
Dlamini’s duties will include overseeing and management and service of SAFA’s commercial partners/sponsors for all SAFA events, projects and opportunities. It will also include the coordination and compilation of updates on events and marketing reports.
ALSO READ: Banyana Banyana’s Netherlands trip called off after players test positive for Covid-19
Among other things, the statement issued by SAFA indicated that Dlamini’s roles will include.
1.Creating a true partnership with commercial partners by building a strong relationship through frequent relevant communication.
2.Familiarising oneself with the commercial partners by building a strong relationship through frequent relevant communication.
3. Continuously adding value to commercial partners.
4. Identifying relevant and meaningful marketing leverage opportunities for commercial partners.
@EshlinV
IOL Sport