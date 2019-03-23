Banyana Banyana will get some practice ahead of the World Cup. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Banyana Banyana will face Jamaica in an international friendly match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday, April 7. The historic clash will serve as a part of the preparations for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in June in France.

The two countries share some similarities in that they will be going to their first-ever World Cup tournament in France. Their male counterparts did the same in 1998, also in France.

Jamaica is ranked 53rd in the world with South Africa five spots ahead at 48.

The match will also be used as a farewell fixture for Banyana Banyana as this will be their last game on home soil before the world football showpiece in France.

“It is good that we return to Durban for this all-important clash, and this time for a celebration as this will be our farewell match at home.

"We are honoured to be playing at the Moses Mabhida Stadium – our first time. The venue gives our players a taste of what to expect in France,” said Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.

“We are privileged to welcome the World Cup-bound Banyana Banyana at this venue before they head off to the Women’s World Cup in France,” said Vusi Mazibuko, general manager of the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The match also coincides with the 2019 Women’s World Cup trophy tour which will be taking place in Durban during that period.

Banyana Banyana’s next fixture will be in May when they face the USA, who are currently the No 1-ranked country in women’s football.

The clash with the world champions will be played on Sunday, May 12, at the Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, just south of San Francisco. The match also forms part of the USA’s World Cup preparations.

At the 2019 Women’s World Cup, South Africa have been drawn in Group B alongside Spain, Germany and China.

African News Agency (ANA)