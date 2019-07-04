Desiree Ellis knows her team will have to work hard to retain the Cosafa Cup for a third year. Photo: Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her charges will be under pressure to perform at the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship after the disappointments in the Fifa Women’s World Cup. The tournament will be staged in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality from July 31 to August 11.

"We are going to have to show what we learnt in France and do well to defend the title we won back-to-back in 2017 and 2018," said Ellis.

Banyana have been drawn in Group A alongside Comoros, Madagascar and Malawi

"It’s not an easy group. Each and every team has grown, and you underestimate them at your own peril. We had a 12th player in our team last year in Port Elizabeth - and that’s the home support which will help us.

"Comparisons between the World Cup and Cosafa Cup will be made. But it doesn’t make this tournament any less important. This tournament has helped us prepare the last two years to qualify for Afcon and the World Cup.

"Coming here, you want to conquer your region, then you want to conquer Africa. So it starts in your region. We will take this pretty seriously.”

African News Agency (ANA)