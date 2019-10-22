JOHANNESBURG – Banyana Banyana striker Amanda Mthandi’s says the chance to play for South Africa has made her hungry to achieve more.
Mthandi's rise to the South African soccer team was sparked by her realisation that she had the potential to represent her country on the international stage.
This year that ambitious goal was achieved when she turned out for Banyana Banyana in the women’s World Cup in France.
It has culminated in her being named University of Johannesburg’s Sportswoman of the Year, an award she won for the first time.
The 23-year-old striker said when she became aware she had an opportunity to represent her country it pushed her to work even harder.