Banyana Banyana ace Thembi Kgatlana joins Atletico Madrid

"I am very happy to arrive at Atlético de Madrid. As a footballer you always dream of playing for the best clubs," she said at her unveiling on Tuesday.

DURBAN - Banyana Banyana forward Thembi Kgatlana has joined Atletico Madrid on a two-year contract, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

"My first goal is to be a team player and to work hard for the team. I am very happy to be able to join you soon, I can't wait to meet you all."

The 25-year-old moves to the Spanish giants on the back of an impressive season with Spanish club SD Eibar. She scored 10 goals in 21 league games for Atleti last season.

The move is a positive development for South African women’s football and Kgatlana follows in the footsteps of Banyana team-mate Refiloe Jane of AC Milan in joining a European football giant.