Banyana Banyana ace Thembi Kgatlana joins Atletico Madrid
DURBAN - Banyana Banyana forward Thembi Kgatlana has joined Atletico Madrid on a two-year contract, it was confirmed on Tuesday.
"I am very happy to arrive at Atlético de Madrid. As a footballer you always dream of playing for the best clubs," she said at her unveiling on Tuesday.
"My first goal is to be a team player and to work hard for the team. I am very happy to be able to join you soon, I can't wait to meet you all."
#BienvenidaKgatlana 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/qOAzCr3Ilk— At. Madrid Femenino (@AtletiFemenino) July 6, 2021
The 25-year-old moves to the Spanish giants on the back of an impressive season with Spanish club SD Eibar. She scored 10 goals in 21 league games for Atleti last season.
The move is a positive development for South African women’s football and Kgatlana follows in the footsteps of Banyana team-mate Refiloe Jane of AC Milan in joining a European football giant.
Kgatlana is a product of the University of the Western Cape and has previously played in the United States with Houston Dash and in China with Beijing BG Phoenix.
