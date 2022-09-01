Banyana Banyana are thrilled to face Brazil, says Andile Dlamini

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana captain Andile Dlamini says they are thrilled to face Brazil as they prepare for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The South Africans have been in jovial mood in the last few weeks, having won their maiden Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in July.

But they will have to put the euphoria aside and return to football on Friday as they’ll meet the Copa America Feminina champions at Orlando Stadium. The game will be the first of back-to-back clashes between the two teams as their next match will be at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday.

These two queens of African and South American football are set to use these games as preparations for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Banyana will be participating in their second successive global showpiece next year, having made their debut in France in 2019.

Banyana will be hoping to improve on their group stage exit from that performance in France. And with Brazil having won eight continental crowns and having been regulars at the World Cup, Dlamini says Banyana are on track with their preparations. “We have goals as a team. And when you reach them, there’s a bigger goal because you want to qualify for the World Cup,” Dlamini said.

“And when you’ve qualified for the World Cup you have to prepare for it. You can’t be stuck in the past, but you have to focus on the new journey. “For us, it’s more of being focused and aiming for the goal of getting to the World Cup and doing our best. But we have to prepare well as a team. “Preparing well means playing against teams such as Brazil who are tough opponents. They are champions in the Copa, but it’s a game of football.

“It’s 11 versus 11 and we just have to do our best. We can only learn, learn and learn each and every time as a team going forward.” Indeed, Banyana will be eager to learn some lessons from their clash against Brazil given that they are ranked ninth on the Fifa rankings. Brazil have called up a strong squad for the clash, including Arsenal’s Rafaelle Souza and Geyese da Silva Ferreira who plays for Barcelona.

Banyana. have called up almost the same squad that won Wafcon, although they will be without three players, including Thembi Kgatlana and Noko Matlou.

The trio have been replaced by Lonathemba Mhlongo, Thubelihle Shamase and Asanda Hadebe. Dlamini says they won’t be intimidated by the Brazilians. “Starstruck? They are playing professionally and I think that we as Africans are also stepping into that space of trying to be professional,” Dlamini said. “I think I would be starstruck if I was playing against Hope Solo (former American goalkeeper) because that is my role model. We are 11 versus 11 on the field.