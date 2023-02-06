Banyana Banyana call on big guns for Turkish Women's Cup

Johannesburg - The South African senior women's national football team head coach Desiree Ellis has announced her 26 women squad set to compete at the Turkish Women's Cup this month. Banyana Banyana are set to use this competition as part of their preparation for the Fifa Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand later this year. The tournament runs from February 13-23 and will feature the likes of Slovenia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Zambia.

The type of opposition fits Ellis’ as they seek to prepare directly for their World Cup group which features Sweden, Italy, and Argentina. Although without the services of former African Footballer of the Year Thembi Kgatlana, who is still working her way back from injury, Ellis can still rely on most of her important, overseas-based players. The likes of Jermain Seoposenwe and Noxolo Cesane have earned themselves moves abroad following their impressive showings in their historic Women's Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Players like Linda Motlalo, Refiloe Jane and Wafcon final hero Hildah Magaia also made the cut and will be the spine of the team. Banyana are set to play hosts Turkey on February 15, before a clash with Uzbekistan three days later and a final fixture against Venezuela on February 21. It does remain to be seen whether the tournament will proceed as planned following devastating earthquakes in Turkey recently. Banyana Banyana Squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni, Katlego Moletsane Defenders: Asanda Hadebe, Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Faith Nokuthula, Tiiseto Makhubela, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gumede Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Kholosa Biyana, Thalea Smidt, Robyn Moodaly, Amogelang Motau

Forwards: Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Salgado, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Melinda Kgadiete, Nthabiseng Majiya, Hildah Magaia, Lelona Daweti