Banyana Banyana drop Thalea Smidt and Melinda Kgadiete for Serbia friendly

Banyana Banyana are stepping up their preparations for this year’s world cup and Ellis has trimmed her 32-player preliminary squad as they gear up for European opposition.

The lady at the helm also addressed questions regarding the non-involvement of new players from abroad, stating that they need to take responsibility in terms of administration.

“Go get your documents, stand up and say that I do not have the documents, if players don't have the documents then they’re not even eligible and we can’t even look at them because they’re eligible,” she said on SABC Sport.

Ellis and her charges will depart for Serbia on April 6 and take on the hosts on April 10.