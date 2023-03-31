Banyana Banyana drop Thalea Smidt and Melinda Kgadiete for Serbia friendly

Durban — The South African women’s football team coach Desiree Ellis announced her final 23 women's squad for their upcoming friendly against Serbia.
Banyana Banyana are stepping up their preparations for this year’s world cup and Ellis has trimmed her 32-player preliminary squad as they gear up for European opposition.
The lady at the helm also addressed questions regarding the non-involvement of new players from abroad, stating that they need to take responsibility in terms of administration.
“Go get your documents, stand up and say that I do not have the documents, if players don't have the documents then they’re not even eligible and we can’t even look at them because they’re eligible,” she said on SABC Sport.
Ellis and her charges will depart for Serbia on April 6 and take on the hosts on April 10.
The travelling squad sees a couple of surprising exclusions as Mamelodi Sundowns duo Thalea Smidt and Melinda Kgadiete are dropped alongside UWC’s Amogelang Motau.
Replacing the trio is ‘lipstick lady’ Nomvula Kgaola, who missed out on the trip to the Turkish Cup last month. The University of Pretoria and the University of Johannesburg also have representation as Wendy Shongwe and Sphumelele Shamase contribute in the way of squad depth.
Full Banyana Banyana squad to face Serbia:
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni
Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede
Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Kholosa Biyana, Nomvula Kgaola, Robyn Moodaly
Forwards: Noxolo Cesane, Gabriella Salgado, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Nthabiseng Majiya, Hildah Magaia, Lelona Daweti, Sphumelele Shamase, Wendy Shongwe
IOL Sport