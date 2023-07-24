Conditions proved a great leveller on Sunday at the Westpac Stadium, New Zealand, where South Africa’s brave Banyana Banyana went down 2-1 to Sweden, one of the Women’s World Cup favourites. The incessant rain and prevailing chill made for challenging foul weather conditions that South Africa used to their advantage as sloppy Sweden produced one of their poorest performances in recent months.

The world rankings of Banyana (54) and Sweden (3) pointed to a clash of David versus Goliath proportions, but the eventual result did not match the biblical outcome.

Despite the defeat, however, South Africa came away with their heads held high. Their stout performance promised so much from the time they finished the first half with a goalless stalemate to the time that midfielder Hildah Magaia scored the opening goal. The Swedes showed their championship mettle by absorbing this setback and continued to exert pressure. By the time the match had passed the hour mark, Sweden was enjoying an overwhelming 70% possession advantage. Sweden snatched the equaliser in the 68th minute, and it marked the beginning of the end for South Africa as they followed up with a relentless wave of attacks.

Sweden’s dominance was reflected by a statistic that showed that towards the end they had made 29 final-third entries (against eight from SA) and led the corner count 11-0. It was a feather in the cap of the South Africans that up to this stage, Sweden had been unable to score from this set-piece which has been a constant source of goals recently. Desiree Ellis’ Banyana team was well drilled and kept their shape nicely.

However, it must be said this Swedish team was hopelessly out of form when taking corners. However, in the dying minutes, the 11th corner provided the platform for the winning goal which broke South Africa’s hearts.