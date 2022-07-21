Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise slams Nigeria’s over-reliance on ageing players

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise believes that the failings of Nigeria at the current Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) tournament was due to their over-reliance on ageing players. The Super Falcons who entered the tournament as favourites and defending champions were booted out in the semi-finals by Morocco on penalties.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier in the tournament, the top-ranked African side also fell to a group stage defeat to Banyana Banyana. While the Nigerians have secured qualification to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, they have no doubt been poor in the Wafcon by their standards. “One thing I see in the Nigerian team is that they don’t want to let go of the senior players. They need to give young players an opportunity. Experience alone is not going to work. I see players that I used to play against but I am now retired. They are still there. We need to give a chance to the young kids and the young generation that is coming,” Modise said. In contrast to Nigeria, Banyana who have been the best team in the tournament so far have a good balance of youth and experience.

The 36-year-old Noko Matlou still is an important part of the defence while official captain Janine Van Wyk (35) still plays an important role as a mentor off the field even though she may be no longer starting games. This also presents young players such as Noxolo Cesane (21), Nthabiseng Majiya (18) and Sibulele Holweni (21) with an opportunity to learn and develop as they look to become future pioneers of the national team. Banyana are now eyeing a first continental crown and will take on hosts Morocco in the final on Saturday. Modise is relieved to see that the South Africans will not be up against old foes Nigeria given that the Super Falcons have had the upper hand historically over Banyana.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am happy that Nigeria is not in the final. They have been dominating us for many years. It gives them an opportunity to go back home and go back to the drawing board and see how to regain their winning mentality,” she said. @eshlinv IOL Sport