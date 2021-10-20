Banyana Banyana maul Mozambique in a one-sided game

Durban – Banyana Banyana found their groove again and inflicted a humiliating defeat upon Mozambique in their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier at the Estádio do Zimpeto in Maputo, making their opponents look like amateurs in a 7-0 rout. The 159th ranked Mozambican’s never threatened their Southern African counterparts and were outclassed from start to finish. The game was a virtual warm-up for Banyana.

Fresh from their frustrating fourth place finish in the recent 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship, Banyana named a full strength starting XI which included stalwarts Janine Van Wyk, Robyn Moodaly and Thembi Kgatlana. Desiree Ellis’ side exerted their domination from the early stages of the game. After pressing and probing, Banyana took the lead in the 22nd minute of the game as Mamelodi Sundowns ladies team star Melinda Kgadiete gave them the lead. Linda Motlhalo then went on to double the lead for Ellis’ side in the 41st minute before Gabriela Salgado put the game out of reach for the home side with a well-executed shot in the 45th minute.

The second half was a breeze for Banyana as Van Wyk put her name on the scoresheet before Salgado notched her brace to embarrass the hosts. Sensing that the game was wrapped up, Ellis made a triple change in the 70th minute as key players Jane, Sibulelele Holweni and Kgadiete were all withdrawn with Oratile Mokwena, Asanda Hadebe and Tiisetso Makhubela all introduced. Youngster Noxolo Cesane added insult to injury for Mozambique seven minutes later as she too got onto the scoresheet before Motlhalo joined team-mate Salgado in notching a brace to make it seven.