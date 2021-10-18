Banyana Banyana name strong squad for Mozambique AWCON qualifier

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana have named an 18-woman squad to take on Mozambique in the first round of the AWCON qualifiers on Wednesday at Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto in Maputo. The team will travel to the Mozambican capital on Monday for Wednesday’s critical match.

Banyana Banyana took part in the COSAFA Cup soon after winning the inaugural Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria last month The team participating in the qualifiers is at full strength with the return of top overseas players. The Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the COSAFA Cup setback, in which the side lost to Malawi and Zambia, was behind them and were now focussing on the AWCON qualifiers starting with neighbours Mozambique. The return leg between South Africa and Mozambique will be played next Tuesday at Dobsonville Stadium

The AWCON is scheduled to take place in Morocco between July and August 2022 after being previously cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Banyana Banyana squad: GOALKEEPERS: 1 Kaylin Swart , 2 Regirl Ngobeni