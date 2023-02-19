Cape Town - Banyana Banyana's first-half performance laid the foundation for an excellent 3-0 win over the Asian outfit Uzbekistan in their opening match at the Turkish Women’s Cup at the Emirhan Sports Complex in Antalya, on Saturday night. All the goals were scored in the first half. It was an excellent result for the South Africans considering Uzbekistan have a world ranking of 49, as against Banyana Banyana's 54.

Striker Jermaine Seoposenwe who plays for Mexican Liga MX Femenil club FC Juárez was the star performer and opened the scoring 10 minutes into the opening half (1-0). Full-time:



🇿🇦3️⃣➖0️⃣🇺🇿



A convincing victory for Banyana Banyana against Uzbekistan!#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/wUuHIrExsl — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) February 18, 2023 A few minutes later, Banyana Banyana doubled their through an own goal after a goalmouth cross by Seoposenwe. Defender Tojiddinova Shokhida tried to clear the ball but instead pushed it past her goalkeeper Kumushoy Gulomova (2-0). ALSO READ: Our World Cup preparations are inadequate - Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana

In the 25th minute, Noxolo Cesane, who also plies her trade in Mexico for Tigres Femenil FC, was next to score. Cesane was another player to deliver a stand-out performance and will be a key player for South Africa at the World Cup later this year in New Zealand and Australia. ALSO READ: Banyana Banyana call on big guns for Turkish Women's Cup Neither side managed to score in the second half after both teams managed to send on a few substitutes.

Banyana Banyana's next fixture is on Tuesday against Slovenia at the same venue. Slovenia is world-ranked 46th and should provide the South Africans with a stern test. South Africa is one of four African countries that have qualified for the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. @Herman_Gibbs