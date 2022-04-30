Banyana Banyana pitted against Nigeria in Group C at the Women’s African Cup of Nations

Johannesburg – Banyana Banyana will face long-time rivals Nigeria, neighbours Botswana and Burundi in Group C at the Women’s African Cup of Nations which runs from 2 -22 July 2022 in Morocco.
The draw of the women’s premier continental tournament was conducted on Friday night.
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis whose side has dominated COSAFA for years said her primary objective was to finally get their hands on the continental trophy. Ellis’ charges came close to winning the title in 2018 but lost to Super Falcons on penalties.
South Africa, however, qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and would be looking to repeat the same achievement in Morocco.
Nigeria will play South Africa in their opening match on 4 July 2022. South Africa will then play Burundi on 7 July 2022 before concluding their Group C matches against Botswana on 10 July 2022.
The South Africans will conclude their preparations for the finals in mid-June before jetting off to Morocco for their 12th participation in the continental showpiece.
IOL Sport