Banyana Banyana player ratings in victorious Wafcon conquest

Banyana Banyana were crowned the African Queens for the first time after beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday night. Below, IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka rates the Banyana players that claimed the elusive continental crown for coach Desiree Ellis’ team.

Story continues below Advertisement

Andile Dlamini (6.5): Dlamini had a quiet first half after being hardly tested. But she rose to the occasion later in the game as Morocco threw the kitchen sink at Banyana. Lebohang Ramalepe (5): Ramalepe had a tough start and finish to the game. She was booked in the first half and was responsible for the error that led to the hosts’ goal. Noko Matlou (6.5): Matlou put in another solid shift at the back even though her passing game let her down at times as she easily lost possession with her trademark long balls.

Bambanani Mbane (8): Mbane was pure class in Banyana’s defensive heartbeat. She broke runs against the run of play, while she was part of her team’s build-up play as well. Karabo Dhlamini (7.5): Dhlamini was a marvel to watch in Banyana’s defence. She was comfortable on the ball as she linked up well with the offensive players. Refiloe Jane (7): Jane started slow as she numerously changed positions with Motlhalo early on. But with the progression of the game, she found her feet and bossed the engine room.

Story continues below Advertisement

📹 𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐒: 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦 1-2 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



A historic night for #TeamSouthAfrica who beat the hosts to claim their first ever #TotalEnergiesWAFCON title 🏆 #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 | #EmpoweringOurGame | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/6WJelCCl5v — #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 24, 2022 Nomvula Kgoale (6): Kgoale was not influential as she was against Tunisia in the quarter-final. Her two chances from set-pieces sailed wide off the target.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hildah Magaia (9): Magaia missed a pin-point chance after being put through by Seoposenwe. But she more than made up for that blemish with the two goals that clinch the title for Banyana. Noxolo Cesane (6): Cesane failed to live up to her billing of taking on defenders. So much so that Seoposenwe and Magaia covered more yards for Banyana up front. Linda Motlhalo (7): Motlhalo had a relatively quiet game, aided by the fact that she played out of position at times. But she hardly put a foot wrong.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jermaine Seoposenwe (8.5): Seoposenwe was her usual self, taking on players and holding up play for her teammates. She assisted Magaia’s first goal and was also involved in the second. Replacements: Kholosa Biyana (6.5): Biyana did well after coming on for Kgoale in the second half as she tried to stabalise Banyana’s engine room, alongside skipper Jane.

Melinda Kgadiete: Not in the game long enough to receive a rating. Thalea Smidt: Not in the match long enough to receive a rating. @Mihlalibaleka