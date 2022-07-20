Banyana Banyana players, Desiree Ellis headline South African contingent named in CAF top 3 nominees

Durban - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the final three nominees of the illustrious CAF awards for 2022 with Banyana Players and Coach Desiree Ellis flying the flag for the South African contingent.
Ellis will have to fight off competition from compatriot Jerry Tshabala who guided Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies to the Hollywoodbets Super League and the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League while Zambia's Bruce Mwape and Reynolds Pedro of Morocco complete the Women's Coach of the Year categories.
The Brazilians duo of Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbane also occupy spots in the Interclub Player of the Year alongside Ghana's Evelyn Badu while Mamelodi Sundowns are front runners to be crowned the Women's Club of The Year.
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:
Player of the Year (Women)
Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)
Player of the Year (Men)
Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich )
Interclub Player of the Year (Women)
Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Bambanani Mbane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Avaldsnes)
Interclub Player of the Year (Men)
Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)
Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)
Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)
Young Player of the Year (Women)
Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies)
Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)
Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne)
Young Player of the Year (Men)
Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)
Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)
Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)
Coach of the Year (Women)
Bruce Mwape (Zambia)
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Reynald Pedros (Morocco)
Coach of the Year (Men)
Aliou Cisse (Senegal)
Carlos Queiroz (Egypt)
Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club)
Club of the Year (Women)
AS FAR (Morocco)
Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana)
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
Club of the Year (Men)
Al Ahly (Egypt)
RS Berkane (Morocco)
Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)
National Team of the Year (Men)
Cameroon
Egypt
Senegal
National Team of the Year (Women)
Due to the absence of a major women’s competition during the period under review, the Organising Team for the CAF Awards 2022 has reviewed the selection process for this important category. The TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco will be factored as one of the criterion in deciding a winner befitting of the status of the award and women’s football in general. The winner will be announced on 23 July 2022 during the final match of the Women’s AFCON.
Goal of the Year
Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & AmaZulu FC)
Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)