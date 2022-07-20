Banyana Banyana players, Desiree Ellis headline South African contingent named in CAF top 3 nominees

Durban - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the final three nominees of the illustrious CAF awards for 2022 with Banyana Players and Coach Desiree Ellis flying the flag for the South African contingent.

Ellis will have to fight off competition from compatriot Jerry Tshabala who guided Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies to the Hollywoodbets Super League and the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League while Zambia's Bruce Mwape and Reynolds Pedro of Morocco complete the Women's Coach of the Year categories.