Banyana Banyana players offered bumper incentives ahead of AWCON showpiece

Durban - Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis announced her final 23 women squad (with three on standby) to travel for the upcoming African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Morocco next month. South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan added a bit of incentive at a press conference on Tuesday when he revealed that each player that forms part of the 23 women squad to travel for the the tournament will receive an amount of R400 000 if they are able to to capture AWCON 2022.

Banyana will open their campaign against defending champions Nigeria on the 4th of July at the Moulay Hassan FUS Stadium. They will also have to battle against Burundi and Botswana in group C. The squad which features the returning Jermaine Seopsenwe, Thembi Kgatlana and Refiloe Jane will head into this competition on a high after capturing the Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria last September. Coach Ellis' ladies dismantled and embarrassed the Super Falcons in their own backyard in a 4-2 victory and will feel slight favourites going into their first match against the number one ranked team on the continent.

The national women's football team will be looking to win their first ever AFCON trophy and qualify for a second World Cup tournament in a row. 12 of the continent's finest women football teams will showcase their talents in Morocco for the coveted AWCON trophy that will run from the 2nd of July to the 23th of July. @SmisoMsomi16