Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana is looking forward to getting back to action in the US

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana is raring to get back into action with new club Racing Louisville in the United States. The 26-year-old had to miss the bulk of Banyana’s victorious 2022 African Women’s Cup of Nations campaign through injury, but is looking forward to her new challenge. She joined the American club last July after ending a stint with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, but has been unable to play as a result of injury.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I can’t wait to meet my new teammates at Kentucky, but I am still going through rehabilitation from an Achilles tendon injury. I am close to full healing and at the moment am running and trying to get to full fitness,” said Kgatlana. Many, O Lord my God are the wonders you have done. The things you planned for us no-one can recount to you; were I to speak and tell of them, they would be too many to declare.#TK11 #MakeJesusYourAim 🙏 pic.twitter.com/N3Qi0XgjpB — GIRLS DON’T DO THAT (@Kgatlanathe1st) January 14, 2023 Kgatlana’s return to action will be music to the ears of Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. The University of Western Cape product is one of the most feared attackers in African women’s football and is expected to be a certainty in the Banyana squad that will compete at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July. Ellis’ troops have been drawn in a difficult Group G of the tournament and will play against the likes of Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

Kgatlana should be able to quickly adapt back to life in the US given that she previously played in the country, turning out for Houston Dash before leaving in order to join Chinese outfit Beijing BG Phoenix in 2019. There were fears that Kgatlana’s injury could potentially result in her missing out on World Cup selection. However, Safa chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya confirmed last week that she will almost certainly be available for selection. “She has been discharged from the orthopod and from all the medical people. We have been in constant contact with her team in the US and they are happy with what we have been doing. She has done something remarkable and is ready to play again. I can guarantee that she will be available for World Cup selection,” said Ngwenya.

Story continues below Advertisement