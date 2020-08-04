Banyana Banyana teammates sign for Kosovo outfit KFF Mitrivica FC

JOHANNESBURG – Kosovo Women’s Football League champions KFF Mitrivica FC have signed the South African pair of Andisiwe Mgcoyi and Zanele Nhlapo on a one-year contract. The duo previously played for KF Apolonia Fier in Albania where Nhlapo captained the side while Mgcoyi scored 23 goals. The former Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies pair will be among a few Banyana Banyana players ever to play in the UEFA Women’s Championships League. Janine Van Wyk will also play in the Champions League for her new club Glasgow City from Scotland. The latest move by Mgcoyi and Nhlapo has seen the number of Banyana Banyana signing for overseas clubs grow to record proportions. Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter! Players who have recently moved overseas are:

Nothando Vilakazi (EDF Logrono, Spain)

Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City FC, Scotland)

Kelso Peskin (Stade Brestois 29 Feminine, France)

Jermaine Seoposenwe (SC Braga, Portugal)

Amanda Mthandi (CDB Badajoz Feminino, Spain)

Thembi Kgatlana (Benfica, Spain).

Zanele Nhlapo is on her way to Kosovo. Photo: @2Nhlapo on twitter

Last week, Belarusian Premier League side FC Dinamo Minsk signed Rhoda Mulaudzi and Lebogang Ramalepe on six month contracts.

“I am very excited about this new venture,” said Mulaudzi who has featured for clubs in Australia and Cyprus among others in her glittering career.

“We want to make our country proud and these type of contracts can only help our senior women’s national team grow from strength to strength. We will definitely come back home more matured and better players.”

Meanwhile, the men’s Premier Soccer League in South Africa is scheduled to resume on August 11.

All fixtures will be held in Gauteng to eliminate extra travelling during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

African News Agency (ANA)