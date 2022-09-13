Banyana Banyana to go up against Australia's Matildas in London

Cape Town - After enduring recent back-to-back defeats at the hands of Brazil, South Africa have another date with destiny in London next month when they play Australia's Matildas. The world No-9 ranked Brazil (eight-time Copa América Femenina winners) ran up a 9-0 aggregate after two clashes against South Africa's Banyana Banyana who may find the going a shade easier against the 12th world ranked Australia, who have vast international playing experience. They have already played in eight World Cup tournaments. South Africa have had two World Cup appearances.

Matildas have set up a training camp in London as part of their preparations to prepare for next year's World Cup which will be hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand. As a joint host, Australia have qualified automatically. Several Aussie players are based in England and play in the local league. Like South Africa, Australia also suffered recent back-to-back defeats on home soil at the hands of world No 7 ranked Canada. Their Swedish coach Tony Gustavsson feels the African champions (world ranked No 54) will provide excellent opposition for their World Cup preparation. "South Africa are current champions of Africa and a team that is fast rising in esteem in women’s football," said Gustavsson. "On the road to their first African Cup of Nations title, they demonstrated excellent qualities as a team and as individuals which should ensure an entertaining and challenging encounter.”

The South African Football Association (SAFA had heeded calls for world-class opponents for more friendlies ahead of next year's global showpiece. One player who appealed to SAFA was co-captain Janine van Wyk. After the Brazil friendlies, Van Wyk said: "It (the heavy losses to Brazil) brings the confidence down, but it will also make you realise the gap between where we are at the moment and where we need to get," said Van Wyk. “We are a team building towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup and we must play opponents like Brazil and the top 10 teams in the world to be a better team.

🥇 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒🥇



The Copper Queens were crowned the #ℂ𝕎ℂ𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟚 champions after defeating Banyana Banyana on Sunday.



📽️▶️👇#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/w5LCxVDjI4 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) September 12, 2022 "Our defensive organisation needs to be a lot better because when we go to the World Cup, we might not have much possession, so we need to focus more a little bit on our defensive organisation as a team against these top teams.” Banyana Banyana's decorated coach Desiree Ellis is pleased that SAFA has secured Australia for a friendly clash. “This is very exciting news, and another opportunity to play against a top nation,” said Ellis

“Australia are the co-hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup along with New Zealand. Coming so soon after playing against Brazil, allows us to rectify our mistakes as well as test and challenge ourselves. It is another opportunity for improved performance and for players to raise their hands. “We are excited. We say thank you to SAFA and Sasol. They said they would get us opponents to prepare for the World Cup and what a start to our preparations. We are looking forward to this fantastic game.” The match, on Saturday, 8 October, will be a historic one. It will mark the first time the Australian women’s national team has ever played an African nation outside of a FIFA Women’s World Cup or an Olympic Games.

