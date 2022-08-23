Banyana Banyana to receive R15m from Sport Ministry announces Nathi Mthethwa

Durban — African champions Banyana Banyana are set to receive a huge pay day as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa announced the increase of their R5.8-million originally agreed upon prior to their departure for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). "Banyana Banyana pledge of R5.8m following the team’s recent 2022 Wafcon victory is now increased to R15m," he confirmed on his social media account.

"As big supporters of women's sport, my Department is proud of its support not only to Banyana Banyana and the Proteas Netball team. In fact, the Department’s contribution to big sports like cricket and rugby, is specifically ring fenced for women. "The significance of Banyana Banyana’s Wafcon win means that they will be representing not only this country but also the continent, in next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup." The South African Football Association (Safa) earlier this month confirmed that they had paid Banyana Banyana's bonus for winning the Women's African Cup of Nations in Morocco last month.

Before they departed in early June, the 23 squad members were promised by Safa R400 000 each for winning the tournament and upon their return from the continental showpiece, Mthethwa handed over a cheque of R5.8m on behalf of his department and now that amount has been increased to R15m. This latest gesture from the department of sports comes after numerous cries by professionals from all walks of life to use Banyana's victory as a seed in which women in football are paid their worth. @ScribeSmiso

