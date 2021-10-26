Banyana Banyana trounce Mozambique again in Awcon qualifier

Durban – Banyana Banyana inflicted yet another humiliating defeat on Mozambique, winning 6-0 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. They won the two-legged Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualification tie 13-0 after having claimed a 7-0 win in Maputo last week.

It took Banyana just ten minutes to find the lead through Bambanani Mbane before Linda Motlhalo doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark. Hildah Magaia continued her good form by making it three for Banyana before half-time. Magaia notched her brace early in the second half before Motlhalo fittingly also notched her brace in her 50th national team appearance by the 65th minute. After being introduced from the bench late in the game, Sibulele Holweni got on the scoresheet to make it 6-0.