South Africa’s Andile Dlamini, Jessica Nkomo, Kgothatso Montjane and Samantha Wright are double finalists in a high-powered as the gsport initiative unveils the 2023 Momentum gsport Awards shortlist. The 18th edition of Africa’s longest running women’s sport recognition platform is endorsed by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and backed by leading insurance and financial advisory services, Momentum, as naming rights partner.

Dlamini’s inclusion in the Momentum Athlete of the Year and Telkom Woman of the Year categories comes on the back of an incredible performance for Banyana Banyana at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where she earned the Goalkeeper of the Tournament accolade. Alongside Dlamini contesting for the Momentum Athlete of the Year award is ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 leading run scorer, Laura Wolvaardt and South Africa’s swimming sensation, Lara van Niekerk, who will be aiming to defend her crown. Joining Dlamini in the Telkom Woman of the Year category, South African golf history maker, Ashleigh Buhai, who continues to positively impact the sport on the international scene after a milestone achievement at the Women’s British Open.

Concluding the category is events and logistics manager, Natasha Petersen, who has made waves across the globe, delivering high-profile events such as the FIFA Men’s World Cup, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup. There’s double glory for the most celebrated athlete on the gsport stage, Kgothatso Montjane, who features in the Brand SA Para Sport Star of the Year and Global Woman in Sport categories. In 2023, Montjane has broken barriers winning her first Grand Slam title at the French Open in the wheelchair doubles category. She then went on to win in the same category at the French Riviera Open.

Also featured for honours for the Para Sport Star accolade is Charlene Pienaar, who made history as South Africa’s first female disabled golfer to lift a world championship title and Simoné Kruger, who set a new F38 Discus World Record at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. While, in the Global Woman in Sport, Montjane is up against ICC Commercial Partnerships Assistant Manager, Leila Steyn-Daku and SuperSport’s Executive Producer, Hendrien Grove.

Returning to defend her title in the DP WORLD African Woman in Sport award is FIFA-accredited referee, Akhona Makalima, who is up against current World Record holder for the 1500m, mile, and 5000m, Faith Kipyegon and Malawian professional footballer, Tabitha Chawinga, who plays as a forward for Italian Serie A club Inter Milan. Double gold Commonwealth Youth Games winner, Alicia Khunou is contesting for the SuperSport School Sports Star of the Year, alongside renowned junior tennis player, Kaitlyn Ramduth and rising netballer, Karla Victor. The Nielsen Sports South Africa Sponsor of the Year lauds brands who put women’s sport first and will be contested by reigning award winners Hollywoodbets for backing women’s football in the country, Sasol as headline sponsors of Banyana Banyana and SPAR for their investment in netball, hockey and athletics.

In the media categories, SuperSport anchor, Julia Stuart battles it out against SABC duo, Xoli Zondo and Vusiwe Ngcobo for the SuperSport Woman in Television award. Leading a dynamic Mail & Guardian Woman in Print category is iDiski Times football writer, Lethabo Kganyago, Palesa "DeeJay" Manaleng and Lynn Butler. The Woman in Social Media category features reigning champion, Jessica Nkomo, eSports gamer and creator, Samantha (Tech Girl) Wright and rising social media manager, Valencia Seshoene.

Contesting for honours in the Woman in Radio category, Radio 2000’s Rachel Makhura is up against Kaya FM’s Oarabile Diphoko and EWN’s Tholakele Mnganga. Nkomo also features in the fierce Woman in PR & Sponsorship category against seasoned professional, Emy Casaletti-Bwalya from Optimize Agency and Head of PR at Levergy, Jessica Porter. Banyana Banyana’s CAF-winning coach, Desiree Ellis, Telkom Netball League Division 2 winner, Emily Mathosa and swimming coach Eugene da Ponte, battle it out for Coach of the Year.

The Emerging Athlete of the Year, which recognises athletes excelling at national and provincial level will be contested by leading junior golfer, Kyra van Kan, SA U19 Vice-Captain, Madison Landsman and two-time SA national track athlete champion, Prudence Sekgodiso. Cricket South Africa, Netball SA and GolfRSA, are recognised for their work to raise the profile of women in sport as finalists in Federation of the Year category. The Team of the Year award will be contested WAFCON champions, Banyana Banyana, inaugural Varsity Cup Women’s Rugby champions, Maties Rugby and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup finalists, Proteas Women.

Nqobile Khwezi, Itumeleng Banda and Lona Benya light up the Style Star category, which recognises vibrant South African women in sport who inspire women in sport to aspire to build powerful personal brands. Vying for the Supporter of the Year gong is passionate football champions, Norika Naidoo and Mama Joy Chauke. All-round women’s sport supporter, Bulie James concludes the category. eSports enthusiast, Wright, features once again in the Special Recognition Award category, alongside Northern Cape’s women in football advocate, Brenda Mafunisa and former President of Womens Golf South Africa, Sarah Braude.

The Volunteer of the Year Award will be decided between Hammanskraal Tennis Club founder, Mpho Makhoba, co-founder of Youth Alive Sports Project, Precious Hlaka and Tag Rugby’s Mariska Loots. The public help choose the winners through free voting which kicks off in the gsport Voting Hall at gsport.co.za/voting on Tuesday, 22 August 2022. Voting will close at midnight on Thursday, 31 August 2022. Register a free membership at gsport.co.za and show your support by voting for your leading candidate.

The finalist with the most number of votes, who doesn’t go on to win a category, will be declared the Public Choice Award winner. The Momentum gsport Awards are endorsed by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and supported by Brand South Africa, Nielsen Sports South Africa, DP WORLD, SuperSport and Telkom. 2023 Momentum gsport Awards Finalists:

Momentum Athlete of the Year Andile Dlamini Lara van Niekerk

Laura Wolvaardt Telkom Woman of the Year Andile Dlamini

Ashleigh Buhai Natasha Petersen DP WORLD African Woman in Sport

Akhona Makalima Faith Kipyegon Tabitha Chawinga

Brand SA Para Sport Star of the Year Charlene Pienaar Kgothatso Montjane

Simoné Kruger SuperSport School Sports Star of the Year Alicia Khunou

Kaitlyn Ramduth Karla Victor SuperSport Woman in Television

Julia Stuart Vusiwe Ngcobo Xoli Zondo

Mail & Guardian Woman in Print Palesa "DeeJay" Manaleng Lethabo Kganyago

Lynn Butler Global Woman in Sport Hendrien Grove

Kgothatso Montjane Leila Steyn-Daku gsport Emerging Athlete of the Year

Kyra van Kan Madison Landsman Prudence Sekgodiso

Team of the Year Banyana Banyana Maties Women’s Rugby

Proteas Women Coach of the Year Desiree Ellis

Emily Mathosa Eugene Da Ponte Special Recognition

Brenda Mafunisa Samantha Wright Sarah Braude

Federation of the Year Cricket SA GolfRSA

Netball SA Sponsor of the Year Hollywoodbets

Sasol SPAR Woman in Social Media

Jessica Nkomo Samantha Wright Valencia Seshoene

Woman in PR & Sponsorship Emy Casaletti-Bwalya Jessica Nkomo

Jessica Porter Woman in Radio Oarabile Diphoko

Rachel Makhura Tholakele Mnganga Style Star of the Year

Lona Benya Itumeleng Banda Nqobile Kwezi

Volunteer of the Year Mariska Loots Mpho Makhoba

Precious Halva Supporter of the Year Bulie James

Mama Joy Chauke Norika Naidoo #PowerOfRecognition #gsport18 #SheOwnsHerSuccess