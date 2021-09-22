'Banyana Banyana’s dominance deserves our praise', says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa

CAPE TOWN - Brilliant Banyana Banyana played in an away match in Nigeria and many South African football followers were on the edge of their seats on Tuesday evening. In the second half, Nigeria bounced back from a 3-0 first-half deficit to reduce the scoreline to an eventual 3-2, sending shivers down the spine of the national team fans who were watching the game back home in South Africa.

Afterwards, Banyana Banyana lifted the Aisha Buhari Cup, the championship trophy, at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria. Upon hearing the news of Banyana's heroic win, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa was overwhelmed. “Banyana Banyana dominance is indeed something that deserves all our praise. The women’s national team, under the guidance of coach Desiree Ellis, have done us proud," he said.