'Banyana Banyana’s dominance deserves our praise', says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa
CAPE TOWN - Brilliant Banyana Banyana played in an away match in Nigeria and many South African football followers were on the edge of their seats on Tuesday evening.
In the second half, Nigeria bounced back from a 3-0 first-half deficit to reduce the scoreline to an eventual 3-2, sending shivers down the spine of the national team fans who were watching the game back home in South Africa.
Afterwards, Banyana Banyana lifted the Aisha Buhari Cup, the championship trophy, at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria.
Upon hearing the news of Banyana's heroic win, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa was overwhelmed.
“Banyana Banyana dominance is indeed something that deserves all our praise. The women’s national team, under the guidance of coach Desiree Ellis, have done us proud," he said.
Good morning Champions 🇿🇦💚💛#AishaBuhariCup #BanyanaBanyana #Womensfootball pic.twitter.com/8k4QlMaUsF— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) September 22, 2021
"This demonstrates that it doesn’t matter where the game is played, if you are well prepared, nothing will deter you from achieving your objective.
"We are looking forward to their upcoming COSAFA challenge in October in the Eastern Cape.
"Our wish is for the nation to do the right thing and go and vaccinate in large numbers so that, at least, we can have a significant portion of fans behind Banyana Banyana. Our national team deserves all the support they can get.”
Banyana Banyana opened their Aisha Buhari Cup campaign by hammering Ghana 3 -0.
