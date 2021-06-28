Banyana Banyana’s Netherlands trip called off after players test positive for Covid-19

South Africa’s Senior National Women’s team trip to Netherlands has been called off after five of the travelling players tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the entire delegation has been placed in isolation. Banyana Banyana were scheduled to travel to Netherlands on Monday, 28 June 2021 and play the hosts on 3 July in Zwolle as part of their preparations for the CAF AWCON qualifiers scheduled for later this year.

Netherlands were to use the friendly international match to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics where they are favourites to win gold in the women football category. Coach Desiree Ellis said while the cancellation of the trip was with heavy heart, people’s health and lives come first. ‘’This is a difficult time where we are in the middle of the third wave in our country, and unfortunately Banyana Banyana has not been spared from this pandemic. Due to positive cases in our camp, the full delegation has been put into isolation, and we will therefore not be able to honour the friendly fixture against the Netherlands,’’ said Ellis. “At this moment, of utmost importance is the health of everyone – both us and our opponents – and football takes second place.’’