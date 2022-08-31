Banyana Banyana's second-stringers ease to victory against Angola in Cosafa Cup opener

Cape Town — Hosts South Africa and Mozambique claimed victories on Wednesday's opening day of the Cosafa Women’s Championship in Gqeberha. Banyana Banyana beat Angola 3-0 in their Group A opener as their youthful squad got off to a positive start as they look to retain the title they lost to east African guest nation Tanzania in 2021.

The home team opened the scoring midway through the first half when Refilwe Maseko scored with a neat finish, beating the goalkeeper to the ball and lifting it over her opponent to finish into an empty net. That advantage was doubled five minutes before halftime when Sphumelele Shamase added a second with another fine finish after being put into space on the left-hand side of the penalty box. The cherry on top for Banyana came when Lithemba Sam-Sam went on an excellent solo run with a minute remaining and beat three defenders before scoring with an assured finish.

Mozambique cruised to a 5-0 win over Mauritius in their Group A opener as they take aim at the semi-finals. The Mozambicans took the lead inside two minutes when Cidalia Ceuta scored, having also scored in the recent Caf Champions League Cosafa qualifier for her club Costa do Sol. That lead was doubled when the unfortunate Elsa Dadard put the ball into her own net as Mauritius goalkeeper Mary Betty kicked the ball against her while trying to clear.

It was 3-0 before the half-hour mark when Lonica Tsanwane got her name on the scoresheet, and Deolinda Gove and Cina Manuel added further goals. The action will continue on Thursday as the opening matches in Group B get underway. Zambia will no doubt be the favourites in this group after qualifying for the 2023 Fifa World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

This will also be the second year in a row that Zambia and Namibia meet, with the Copper Queens having eased to a 3-0 win in 2021. The Brave Gladiators are better prepared after knowing what to expect this time. They also faced off in 2019, when Zambia won 3-2. Eswatini and Lesotho kick off the group though as they aim for what could be a crucial three points in their bid to reach the semis. Only the top team in each group and the best-placed runner-up qualify for the semi-finals.

