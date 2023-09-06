Banyana call on big guns for USA friendlies

Banyana Banyana on Wednesday called on a full strength squad to take on the United States of America in two international friendlies later this month. Banyana have called on the big guns like Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hilda Magaia to beef up their side.

Banyana will travel to the USA to take on their hosts, with the matches taking place in Cincinnati (September 21) and Chicago (September 24). The matches will also serve as a send-off to World Cup-winning star Megan Rapinoe as she will hang up her boots after the second match. USA Soccer said Rapinoe will be honoured before the match, the second of a two-game series, and won't play in the first game. "People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude," Rapinoe said in a statement issued by US Soccer.

New blood Newcomers to the Banyana squad are Lonathemba Mhlongo and Sinoxolo Cesane.

Banyana were the toast of South Africa at the Fifa Women’s World Cup last month, as they not only notched up their first-ever win at the showpiece event, but also advanced beyond the group stage for the first time. The two friendlies will also serve as an excellent opportunity for Banyana coach Desiree Ellis to show how the team plans to move on from their exploits at the World Cup.

Banyana squad Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Katlego Moletsane Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede