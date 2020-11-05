Banyana can only get better as young stars shine

CAPE TOWN - There are signs that Banyana Banyana have the potential to unleash the next generation of home-grown players who can take the South African women’s football team to greater heights. In Tuesday’s Cosafa Women’s Championship opener against Angola, Banyana fielded six Under-20 players. The greenhorns produced notable performances and based on these displays they will offer the team some incredible selection options. Banyana defeated Angola 2-0 but the scoreline was not an accurate reflection of the game. By halftime, Banyana had already 15 shots on goal but had a lone goal to show for their first-half efforts. It was much the same story in the second half. Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has sensed this group of players can raise their game with each outing. “When we look back at Tuesday’s performance, you can see signs of inactivity,” said Ellis.

“There were signs of rust after the lay-off, but there were good moments when the team rotated the ball well. This team will only get better now.”

As a result of the many debutants in the side, the team started nervously. They seemed content to pass the ball around without looking to make an early strike.

“We started slowly, and the intensity was not there,” said Ellis.

“As the game wore on, we created a lot of opportunities and were in control for most of the game.”

Andile Dlamini, Banyana’s goalkeeper, was reduced to the role of spectator for 90 minutes.

“There was not one serious shot on our goalkeeper Andile Dlamini,” said Ellis. “The defence in front of her was magnificent and the way we built up attacks from deep options.”

Ellis said in the post-match commentary that the new caps deserved accolades.

“I was happy for the new players who came in and filled in for the nine regulars who are playing abroad,” said Ellis.

“Defender Lonathemba Mhlongo scored on debut. Midfielder Karabo Dhlamini came on as a substitute and scored her first goal for Banyana. Sibulele Holweni had a solid game at leftback.

“Another midfielder Oratile Mokwena came in, did well and created an opportunity for Hildah (Magaia). Pride Nthite came in and we saw that fire down the wing.”

Ellis said the technical staff will be targeting improvements on several fronts in their next match against in-form Eswatini on Friday. She pointed out the key areas of focus will include movement off the ball, rotating the ball quicker, finishing in front of opposition goals and overall improvement.

Friday’s match will be Banyana’s second Group A match and the winner will move to the top of the log.

