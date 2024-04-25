Banyana coach Desiree Ellis hopes to inspire women after Honourary Doctorate from CPUT

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis was on Thursday awarded an honourary Doctorate at CPUT’s Autumn Graduation Series, which will see 7000 students getting capped over the next week. Ellis famously guided the women’s national team to the African Cup of Nations crown in 2024.

On Thursday, Ellis dedicated her honorary Doctorate to all those who believed in the power of sport to propel them from their circumstances. “If the team does well, then individuals stand out and I am fortunate that I am sometimes one of those individuals,” Ellis said at the ceremony, reflecting on the thousands of women graduating at CPUT, many of whom will need to break barriers in male dominated spheres. “At the end of the day, if you are qualified then that space you want is not set aside for a male or female. Don’t be afraid of failing because that strengthens you and you get another opportunity to succeed later.

“To the females out there, just go for it, because other women who come from your neighbourhood are watching and want to emulate you.” CPUT Chair of Council Dr Laurine Platzky, who has known Ellis for many years and shared the stage with her as she received the honour, said they were proud of her role of promoting women’s sport on the continent..