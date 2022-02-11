Banyana coach Ellis issues challenge for local player to stake claim in team

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has lit a fire in the bellies of her players ahead of a tough away battle with Zambia, as the two sides step up their preparations for their upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers. Banyana will take on Algeria in a two-legged final round clash next week as they look to book their ticket to this year’s showpiece in Morocco and Rabat.

Ellis believes the upcoming match against Zambia provides the right platform for any of the locally-based players to force themselves into the coaches plans for next week’s games. “We have a lot of players to consider as we also expect the overseas based group to arrive for the game against Algeria,” said Ellis. ALSO READ: Banyana aim to do what Bafana Bafana failed to achieve — qualify for Women’s Afcon

“This is an opportunity we’re giving to the locally based players to cement their positions in the squad going into the Awcon qualifiers against Algeria.” The last time the two sides met, Zambia emerged as the victors as they claimed third place in last year’s Cosafa Cup. Banyana have been out of action for a while, but Ellis believes Zambia is just the right opponent they need to shape the final components of their preparation.

“It’s never a friendly against Zambia, they have been to the Olympics and are also preparing for their Awcon qualification, therefore we are expecting a really competitive match against them.” The coach is always watching…#Limitless pic.twitter.com/7VrUr4cZXQ — Official SasolLeague (@SasolLeague) February 9, 2022