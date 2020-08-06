Banyana coach Ellis over the moon with overseas interest in SA players

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the overseas interest in South African players will help improve the standard of women’s football in the Rainbow Nation. Earlier this week, Kosovo Women’s Football League champions KFF Mitrivica FC signed the South African pair of Andisiwe Mgcoyi and Zanele Nhlapo on a one-year contract. The latest move by Mgcoyi and Nhlapo has seen the number of Banyana signing for overseas clubs grow to record numbers. Those who have recently moved overseas are Nothando Vilakazi (EDF Logrono, Spain), Janine Van Wyk (Glasgow City FC, Scotland), Kelso Peskin (Stade Brestois 29 Feminine, France), Jermaine Seoposenwe (SC Braga, Portugal) and Amanda Mthandi (CDB Badajoz Feminino, Spain), and Thembi Kgatlana (Benfica, Spain). Last week, Belarusian Premier League side FC Dinamo Minsk signed Rhoda Mulaudzi and Lebogang Ramalepe on six month contracts.

“This has just been incredible and beyond my wildest imagination,” said Ellis.

“I am almost afraid to blink because when I wake up in the morning, there is another player signed up. The players have been fantastic with their individual work behind the scenes and through their efforts are now taking the next step on their new journeys.

“The experiences they will now bring to Banyana Banyana will be immense and hopefully this will help raise the levels in the team to greater heights.

“I remember going to the 2016 Women’s Afcon in Cameroon and facing the likes of Cameroon and Nigeria who had about 80 percent of their squad playing abroad and you could see the experience in their teams during certain situations.

“We are now possibly in a position to also bring similar experiences to Banyana Banyana.”

African News Agency (ANA)