Banyana desperate to have all cylinders firing for Fifa World Cup opener

It’s the grandest football tournament in the world – the sort that requires everyone, from the support staff, coaches, and players, to be at their very best. But, of course, this is something that Banyana Banyana know as they’ll be making their appearance in the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand not only for the second time in a row, but as African Queens as well.

And perhaps before beating Costa Rica 2-0 on Saturday morning in their last preparation match in Christchurch, there was confusion over what they’ll be all about in the global showpiece. After all, this was a team that had boycotted their send-off match due to issues with Safa, while they had lost more games, including against Brazil and Australia, than they had won in their preparations.

But after seemingly adapting in Wellington where they’ve been based, awaiting their first group stage match against Sweden next Saturday, it’s safe to say that Banyana might spring a surprise in Group G. And while that surprise would be a progression to the knockout stage – at the fate of Sweden, Argentina, and Italy – it would not only do the team a world of good but the country, which is in desperate need of a boost, as well.

However, just because they beat the North Americans en route to the group stage doesn’t mean Banyana are suddenly a well-oiled machine, yet. “There’s no time to slack – every time is a time to learn. I think it’ll be great for everyone to go back to the drawing and see what we’d have done and did better,” striker Thembi Kgatlana said after the game. Kgatlana is one of the few players within the team who will know that they must be good as their last game if they are going to make a mark for themselves this year and improve from their debut event.

Kgatlana couldn’t see off Banyana’s triumph in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) due to a seriously injury in the group stage, but she’s been putting in the shifts with Racing Louisville in the US. That has duly paid off - with the 27-year-old old making a scoring return to the national team against Costa Rica, while the win was sealed by Hildah Magaia’s free-kick. “It was amazing to score after coming back after more than a year. It was also amazing to play for more than 70 minutes,” a relieved Kgatlana added.

“As a striker, you want to score and that’s something that I have been practicing at my club Racing. And it was amazing to see how (well) I connected with my teammates after coming back from my injury.”

While the general belief was that the Costa Ricans will duly prepare Banyana for their second clash against fellow South Americans Argentina, Kgatlana and Co. still took valuable lessons. These include scoring the two goals and keeping a clean sheet – a feat that was achieved by stand-in goalkeeper Kaylin Swart who proved that she was ready to step up whenever called upon. “We needed this game because we are going into the World Cup in less than a week. This match also gave us a boost because we have other things that we still need to tweak,” Kgatlana said.

“We did a good job today. Firstly, we got a clean sheet – for Kaylin (Swart) and the rest of the team – and secondly, we saw how we can control the match from the start.”

It is not only the playing personnel that cannot have a margin for error, but that includes the backroom and coaching staff led by the three-time African Coach of the Year, Desiree Ellis. “For us, it’s exciting to see a team that’s athlete-led. When coach Des stands in front of the players you can see that they understand what she demands of them,” said Ellis’ second assistant Simphiwe Dludlu. “And we as the support staff, we are always excited to join in. When you coach this type of group, you must give your best as a coach as well. There’s pressure (due to where they play as well).”