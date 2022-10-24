Banyana ‘have a chance’ of progressing beyond the group stage at 2023 World Cup

Durban — Safa president Danny Jordaan is confident that Banyana Banyana can progress beyond the group stage of the Women’s World Cup that will be held in Australia and New Zealand next year. The South Africans have been drawn in Group G of the competition alongside Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

“When you look at the World Cup, it has the 32 best teams in the world and every group is tough. But looking at our group, I think we stand a chance and we have to prepare well now,” Jordaan told www.safa.net “We don’t have a world champion in our group, so we do stand a chance but it won’t be easy. “All African teams, I think, are in extremely strong groups. We hope that one or two African teams get through to the second round.

“We have been to France and this is our second time (at a World Cup), we have to go through to the next round.” Banyana’s first appearance at a World Cup in France in 2019 was challenging. After being drawn in a group consisting of Germany, Spain and China, they finished last, losing all of their games in the process. However, several of the players in Desiree Ellis’ team from 2019 have grown since that experience and they will also be more confident after having won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July. “As far as bidding is concerned, we are waiting for two things; for Fifa to bring out the requirements for bidding countries. Germany is here and they are bidding around and talking, and I have also been interacting with different people. So there is a strong feeling that we should be one of those who will be there at the end,” Jordaan said.

“It’s still a long way to go. We have to get government approval and acceptance of our credentials from Fifa and get full scale of the bidding. But so far it is very encouraging.” @eshlinv IOL Sport