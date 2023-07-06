Banyana in better spirits as they jet off Down Under for Women’s World Cup

Johannesburg — OR Tambo International Airport is the biggest and busiest airport in Africa, and it’s possible to miss even your own relatives due to the masses flying in and out. But if your group name was Banyana Banyana — thus cladded in the colours of the nation — you’d have been tipped to be recognisable from afar due to your growth in stature in recent years.

After all, this was the same airport that came to a standstill when the women’s senior national football team qualified for their maiden World Cup and won Wafcon in the space of three years. That's it!

The whole @Banyana_Banyana team has departed for the World Cup, time to #LiveTheImpossible. pic.twitter.com/NggCtNyZJq — Official SasolLeague (@SasolLeague) July 6, 2023 But such was the impasse that ensued between them and Safa enroute to their second global showpiece finals in Australia and New Zealand, they didn’t get the heroes send-off that they duly deserved.

The stand-off between them and the mother body, Safa, comes after they requested for correct preparation measures including the send-off match and financial grants for their participation in the World Cup. But thanks to the timely financial intervention of the Motsepe Foundation, Ithuba and ANCYL, that cleared what was starting to be muddied waters before they jetted off to New Zealand on Wednesday. The calm of the storm, though, didn’t come immediately after the three entities mediated for a solution between them and the mother body earlier in the day.

There were unhappy and tired faces from the first group of players who flew out immediately after their matter was resolved, with passing tourists, locals and staff having to ask who the group were. But the mood lightened for the second group on Thursday as smiles flashed across their faces, with the masses — like one security guard screaming “we love you Banyana, make us proud” — noticing them. And unlike the first batch, during Thursday’s departure, time was killed with selfies, led by Andile Dlamini, who’s the toast of not only footballing code but sport, after winning the recent SA Sport Star of the Year award.

Kaylian Swart was also thrilled that the storm between them and Safa was over, for now, as she looked forward to her record third World Cup as a player — in 2010 (U17), 2019 and 2019 (both Banyana). “The excitement is real now — obviously the last couple of days have been hectic for us. Seeing we are at the airport now and ready to get onto that plane, is very exciting,” the Bafana second choice goalie said. And while they endured some hardships in the last few days, Swart says they can spring a surprise in Group G — against Sweden, Argentina, and Italy — taking a leaf from their former slogan with chief sponsors, Sasol.

📸Departure Day 🛫



World Cup- bound African Champions 🇿🇦#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/iQ9705nQrf — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 5, 2023 “I think we’ve worked on our character. Our chemistry is unmatched, and our unity is unreal — we fight for each other. And if we continue with that, I think ‘the possibilities are endless for us’,” she said. Safpu also stuck to their word, sticking with Banyana till the end as both its president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and secretary general Nhlanhla Shabalala were at the airport to bid them farewell.

“I think the victory belongs to the ladies,” Gaoshubelwe said. “Yes, we are happy because they have, at least, managed to force Safa to put the bare minimum — something they weren’t supposed to fight for. “As a country — which you can see that it’s not here to give them a proper send off as that happens because we have an association that doesn’t rally the country behind them — we are happy that they are on their way out.” @Mihlalibaleka