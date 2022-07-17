Banyana must be more clinical in attack if they want to win Wafcon

Durban — While Banyana Banyana have won all of their games at the 2022 Wafcon so far, they need to be far more clinical up front if they want to prevail and win a first ever continental crown. We have now come down to the business end of the tournament where past results do not matter and where it comes down to what happens on the day. While Banyana won their quarter-final clash 1-0 against Tunisia, they should have killed off the game early on instead of allowing the Tunisians to have a chance. The absence of the injured Thembi Kgatlana was felt as the Banyana attack and Noxolo Cesane in particular were guilty of missing good opportunities. Cesane in particular probably could have scored a hat-trick with the amount of chances that she had.

With the Tunisia win having secured the South Africans qualification to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year, coach Desiree Ellis believes that her side will face less pressure ahead of their game against Zambia in the semi-finals on Monday. “The pressure of qualifying for the World Cup may have affected us. We took the lead early on, played well in the whole of the first half. It was like we stopped playing in the second half. The pressure came from the awareness that if we don’t win, we are out of the competition and have to go the longer route of qualifying for the World Cup,” said Ellis. On paper, South Africa will be the favourites to beat the 103 ranked She-polopolo in the semi-final of WAFCON. In 11 meetings between the teams, South Africa have won seven times and Zambia once after 90 minutes with three games ending in draws.

However Ellis’ charges can not take anything for granted especially as Zambia humbled them 3-0 in a friendly in February. “Zambia have shown quality. They have shown resilience with them also facing a lot of adversity. Their players have come through. It won’t be an easy game. Our last two games against Zambia did not go well but we are better than that. In February, we weren’t ready physically. Clubs had only been in pre-season for two weeks. We needed something to get ready for the Algeria game. We will have to be clinical to get a good result,” said Ellis. In the other WAFCON semi-final, Morocco will take on Nigeria at the Stade Prince Moulay Stadium, a game in which defending champions Nigeria will be the favourites.

