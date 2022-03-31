Banyana name squad for Netherlands friendly

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana named their final squad that will play the Netherlands on April 12 in a international friendly as they step up their preparations for 2022 Africa Women's Cup Of Nations (Awcon) in July in Morocco.
Unsurprisingly the squad was glittering with stars as a strong contingent of Mamelodi Sundowns ladies occupied the majority of the squad, as the South African women's football team prepared to take on one of the strongest teams in the world.
Coach Desiree Ellis named the strongest possible squad available to her and she highlighted the importance of keeping up with the world standards set by the likes of Netherlands who are ranked fifth in the world.
”It's very important that we don't get left behind because women's football on the continent and in the world is on a rapid rise," she said.
The most notable absentees were AC Milan Midfielder and captain Refiloe Jane who missed out through injury and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalscoring machine Andile Mcoyi.
Banyana squad
Goalkeepers : Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW)
Defenders : Lebohang Ramalepe(Dinamo-BGU FK), Karabo Dhlamini(Mamelodi Sundowns), Koketso Tlailane(TUT), Janine Van Wyk(JVW), Tiisetso Makhubela(Mamelodi Sundowns), Bambanani Mbane(Mamelodi Sundowns), Noko Matlou( SD Eibar)
Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane(JVW), Nomvula Kgoale(C.D. PARQUESOL)
Linda Motlhalo(Djurgardens), Noxolo Cesane(UWC), Gabriela Salgado(JVW FC) , Thalea Smidt(Mamelodi Sundowns), Kholosa Biyana(Sporting Gijon), Robyn Moodaly(JVW), Sibulele Holweni(UWC)
Strikers: Thembi Kgatlana(Atletico Madrid), Jermaine Seoposenwe(SC Braga), Melinda Kgadiete(Mamelodi Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya(Richmond Ladies FC)