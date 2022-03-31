Banyana name squad for Netherlands friendly

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana named their final squad that will play the Netherlands on April 12 in a international friendly as they step up their preparations for 2022 Africa Women's Cup Of Nations (Awcon) in July in Morocco.

Unsurprisingly the squad was glittering with stars as a strong contingent of Mamelodi Sundowns ladies occupied the majority of the squad, as the South African women's football team prepared to take on one of the strongest teams in the world.