Banyana star Linda Motlhalo joins Scottish giants Glasgow City on a two-and-a-half-year contract

Johannesburg — Banyana Banyana talisman Linda Motlhalo says she’s excited to join Scottish club Glasgow City after putting pen to paper on a long-term contract. Motlhalo made her first overseas trip to the US, signing with Houston Dash in 2018, before she heeded the call to join China-based side Beijing Phoenix.

Early in 2020, though, the 24-year-old footballer moved to Sweden, joining Djurgårdens IF, where she blossomed, having played in her first World Cup. Motlhalo cut ties with the Swedish-based club last year, with rumours linking her to various moves across Europe having grown in leaps and bounds. But those allegations were finally put to bed on Monday, with Motlhalo joining Glasgow City on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the club officially confirmed.

“I am excited to have signed with Glasgow City. I am looking forward to new experiences and new adventures here. I look to develop further,” she said. Motlhalo, who’ll be in line to make her debut against rivals Rangers in the Premier League on Sunday, said she “can’t wait to get this chapter started". The Brandvlei-born footballer is the second South African international to join Glasgow City after Janine Van Wyk played for the club during the 2020/21 season.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will be thrilled by Motlhalo’s move given that it will add much-needed experience ahead of the 2023 World Cup in July. Banyana are in Group G with Sweden, Italy and Argentina for the finals. And having exited in the group stage in 2019, they’ll want to reach the last 16. The African Queens are yet to win in their preparations matches after losing to Brazil twice and co-host Australia at home, and in London late last year.

