Banyana wary of a potential banana skin against Olympic Games spoilers Botswana

Cape Town — The Wafcon Group C match against Southern Africa neighbours Botswana represents a potential banana skin for Banyana Banyana at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday night (start 10pm). Banyana Banyana have never lost to their landlocked neighbours, but they will remember that in 2019, Botswana dumped them out of the 2022 Olympic Games winning a final-round qualifier on penalties at Orlando Stadium.

Since then, Banyana Banyana have won both Southern African derbies between the two countries, but Botswana have shown steady improvement. Botswana's upset win on penalties in 2019 coincides with the arrival of German coaches in their country after the governments of Germany and Botswana signed a memorandum of understanding. Since then, the resident German coaches and officials conduct development programs for the Botswana Football Association (BFA) and worked with the men's and women's national teams. Desiree Ellis, the Banyana Banyana coach, is treating the clash as a proverbial banana skin because of Botswana's experience against South Africa.

“We will also have a look at the opposition and see how we can capitalise on their weaknesses," said Ellis. "It’s a very familiar team that we’ve played against so often, and we’ll make sure that we execute our plan. “We’ve got to make sure that we start well. We always want to start on the front foot and make sure that we put opponents under pressure. We will have a look at what we can do better (than what we did against Burundi. There is a yawning gap between Botswana (world-ranked 152) and Banyana Banyana (58) on the FIFA world rankings and Ellis has warned her charges not to underestimate the opposition. They must also target a vastly improved performance after their below-par display in the previous outing against Burundi on Thursday.

“We have never ever underestimated a team, and we never will underestimate a team. I think there’s a lot of factors but we’re not looking for excuses,” said Ellis. “At times. we played pretty good football, while at other times we did not, and over-elaborated. I think the heat could have also played a huge factor. It is not what we’re used to. but nonetheless, we could have done better, and we really did not underestimate any team. “We’re not completely happy with the performance against Burundi, but the result is big.

“We always look for improved performances, but against Burundi, it was not a good day. “Any victory is celebrated, but, obviously, there’s another game to go. There’s very little time in between the matches. We’re always looking to play better football, even though at times we must grind out results. “The three points are massive. Sometimes during a tournament, you have those games but still manage to win. That’s key for us. Still, we’re disappointed that we didn’t play as well as we know we can.

“We’ve got one foot into the semi-finals, but it isn’t done and dusted. We’ve got to make sure that we start well against Botswana. We didn’t start that well against Burundi." One player who made an impact against Burundi was the 18-year-old youngster Nthabiseng Majiya who was a second-half substitute for the experienced Jermaine Seoposenwe. “We selected her for this tournament because she is versatile," said Ellis after the match. "She can play up front and on both wings. That gives us so many options and that is what you want when going into a tournament like this one.”

Majiya was delighted with her national debut and during her brief stint, he had two shots on goal. "This (national team debut) means so much to me. I have been waiting for this moment all my life," said Majiya. "When the coach called me to come on to the pitch, I was nervous, but I got a lot of encouragement from my teammates." Sunday's match will be Banyana Banyana;s final pool match and will be televised on SABC and SuperSport.