Banyana will be at 2023 Women’s World Cup, says coach

CAPE TOWN – The South African Football Association will be keeping a hawk’s eye on the build-up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. South Africa was originally among the nine countries to bid for the tournament but later withdrew on the advice of government, which suggested the country make a bid for the 2027 event instead. Safa will now bide their time and wait for Fifa to announce the date to lodge a bid for the 2027 event. Safa president Danny Jordaan said SA knows what it is like to be awarded host status and congratulated Australia and New Zealand. “This is no mean feat what Australia and New Zealand have achieved,” said Jordaan.

“Many will remember our (SA’s) disappointment in trying to host the men’s version of 2006, but the joy of getting the nod in 2010 far more surpasses what we went through. So, we share in the joy of Australia and New Zealand being selected as hosts. We are confident they will do a great job.

“We also know that an event like this brings the country together more than anything else. So the best of luck to them, and we will see them in 2023 with our beloved Banyana Banyana.”

Coach Desiree Ellis: We have tasted how it feels to play in the Women’s World Cup (in France in 2019) and we will be doing everything in our power to ensure that we are there next time. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis also wished the joint hosts well.

“This is a historic moment for women’s football to have two countries selected to jointly host the Women’s World Cup,” she said.

“There will be further history in the making because for the first time there are 32 nations in the tournament.

“We have tasted how it feels to play in the Women’s World Cup (in France in 2019) and we will be doing everything in our power to ensure that we are there with Australia and New Zealand in 2023. All the best with your preparations.”





