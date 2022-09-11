Barbra Banda nets the winner as Zambia beat Banyana Banyana in Cosafa Cup final

Johannesburg — Barbra Banda scored the only goal as Zambia claimed their maiden Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup after beating hosts South Africa in the final on Sunday. Banda’s goal came in extra-time after the two sides failed to find the winner in regulation time where Zambia dominated possession.

This match could have easily been a repeat of the 2019 final where Banyana prevailed, except the South Africans were fielding their B team. Banyana’s first team have been busy with their 2023 World Cup preparations, having recently won this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). Banyana came into this competition as the most successful team with seven triumphs, but they haven’t been at their best after finishing fourth last year.

But stand-in coach Simphiwe Dludlu took the responsibility in stride, guiding her young troops to the final in an impressive fashion. Banyana won two games and drew one in the group stage to set a date with Namibia in the semi-finals where they came out as 1-0 victors. But their date with Zambia this afternoon was going to be taxing, given the fact that the visitors had a strong squad, including captain Banda.

The 22-year-old striker was a nuisance for Banyana in her return to competitive football, having failed to finish Wafcon after sustaining an injury. But Banyana’s defence was able to contain Banda’s threat in the first half after the visitors made inroads in their final third. Banyana also managed to see some possession in the second half, even introducing attacker Busisiwe Ndimeni into the fray in search of a goal.

But it wasn’t to be for either side in normal time as the match went to extra-time where Dineo Magagula pulled off a few saves to stop Banda’s threat. In the end, though, Banda’s prowess prevailed as she rose high in the box in extra-time to score the winner. @Mihlalibaleka

