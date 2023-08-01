Bongeka Gamede has outlined the key factors that Banyana Banyana will need to beat Italy and keep their chances of reaching the World Cup last-16 alive. Having crashed out in the group stage at their first World Cup in 2019, Banyana could make history and reach the knockout stage in Australia and New Zealand.

But that’s easier said than done. They must win their last Group G tie against Le Azzure tomorrow (9am kick-off) in Wellington and bank on the result between Sweden and Argentina favouring them. The South Africans have been the architects of their fate after squandering leads in their 2-1 loss to Sweden and 2-2 draw with Argentina. Gamede pointed out yesterday that it will be crucial for the team to improve their game management in the later stage of the clash; and also convert as many chances as they can as goals could be the deciding factor.

“It’s obvious to everyone now that we can score, but (we need to apply) more game management,” Gamede said. 23 💚💛🇿🇦#BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/2dS06dgTC4 — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 31, 2023 “I think (a lack of) focus in the last 30 minutes of the game has killed us. So, we must now be able to focus on those last minutes and score more goals as well. I think that will be very important for us as the team.” Game management and goals are not only the two components that can steer Banyana to their first win ever Round of 16 clash at the World Cup, but a sound defensive unit as well.

Gamede knows the importance of the latter very well, considering she and her fellows defenders have conceded three goals at the tournament. But while it takes everyone to defend, Gamede says it’s the defenders’ role to keep a cleansheet at all times – hence they’ll do everything to achieve that feat come tomorrow. “I think every defender can say that the minute we step on the field and in training, we try not to concede because the team won’t lose if we don’t,” she said.

“But if it happens during the game that we concede, I think it will be a matter of when you concede by how many goals. Going into the next game, we’ll try by all means not to concede because that’s one of the things that will ensure that we win the game.” While Banyana are determined to beat Italy, they know that they must tread carefully despite the Europeans getting thumped 5-0 by Sweden in their last match in Wellington.

After all, Italy – and not Banyana – still have a better chance of qualifying for the last-16 as they are second in Group G behind Sweden. Matchday minus ✌🏾



💚💛🇿🇦#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/Hy0TsDoKBk — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 31, 2023 Italy have three points after beating Argentina in their first game, while Banyana have one. There is, however, a goal difference of three in Banyana’s favour. “I believe we have a chance (of beating Italy). But one thing that we are not going to do is to undermine the opponent since they lost against Sweden,” Gamede said.