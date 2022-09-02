Brazil run African queens Banyana Banyana off the park in friendly clash

Johannesburg — African Queens Banyana Banyana got a reality check after they were thrashed 3-0 by their South American counterparts Brazil in a friendly on Friday night. The South Africans will get a chance to avenge this defeat in the second friendly in Durban on Monday.

The two queens of their respective continents are using these two friendlies as preparations for the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. In the last few weeks, Banyana were in a celebratory mode, having won their maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in Morocco in July. The Samba Queens are the reigning South American champions after winning their eighth crown in July.

The ninth-ranked nation in the world lived up to their lofty billing from the outset, taking the game to Banyana who were pinned in their own half. Brazil had the first chance to find the breakthrough as Geyse de Silva Ferreira's hard and low effort was saved from close range by Andile Dlamini. Having conceded thrice at Wafcon, with Dlamini winning the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award, Banyana’s defence was expected to be tested tonight.

They were without veteran defender Noko Matlou, one of the three players from the Wafcon squad who missed this match due to visa issues. In the absence of Matlou, Bambanani Mbane was partnered with Bongeka Gamede who’s usually comfortable as the left or right wingback. Brazil may have dominated possession in the opening stages, but there was a cacophony of noise from the fans whenever Banyana were in possession.

Linda Motlhalo and Refiloe Jane were responsible for creating possession, but the solid Brazilian defence meant they couldn’t exploit the pocket spaces. Banyana had a chance to score on the half-hour mark when Hildah Magaia found herself through on goal, but her cut-back was late and Brazil regrouped. Noxolo Cesane also had a half chance after spotting Lorena da Silva Leite off her line, but her long-range strike was inches wide of goal.

Brazil took the lead on the stroke of half-time after Ferreira's shot went in off the underside of the crossbar. Brazil doubled their lead after a poor clearance from Gamede fell to Antonia Silva who pounced from close range. In the early stages of the second half, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis sent on Janine van Wyk, whose entrance was met with a standing ovation.

But it was ‘lipstick girl’ Nomvula Kgoale, who had come on for Kholosa Biyana, who gave the hosts grit in the engine room and going forward. As Banyana were starting to string together some passes, a poor clearance from Mbane saw Khethellen Feitoza give the hosts a 3-0 lead from close range. Banyana had a chance to pull one back, but Jermaine Seoposenwe was fouled by Leite in a duel, and Magaia put the resultant free kick wide.