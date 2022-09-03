Cosafa hosts South Africa cruise to a 4-0 victory over Mauritius

Cape Town — Hosts South Africa cruised to a 4-0 victory over Mauritius to take charge of Group A at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship on Saturday in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The victory means Banyana Banyana have a full haul of six points from their two games and remain on course for the semifinals, though there is still work to be done.
Lithemba Sam-Sam netted a brace of goals to move to joint top of the scorers’ charts with three for the tournament alongside Boitumelo Rabale from Lesotho before substitute Refilwe Maseko added a third off the bench.
The cherry on top came in injury time when Michelle Sampson headed in a fourth.
It was another professional performance from a youthful South African side that have so far equipped themselves well in the competition.
Angola were held to a 1-1 draw by Mozambique in the earlier game in Group A that means they can now only finish as the best-placed runner-up as they seek a semifinal place.
Angola took the lead when Cristina Makua headed in from close range midway through the first half, but Mozambique were back level before half-time as Isobel Jorge scored from a tight angle.
Mozambique now need to beat South Africa in their final match to finish top of the pool.
Zambia will be back in action on Sunday when Group B resumes, as they take on the other victor from the opening round of matches, Lesotho.
That is set to be a massive clash in the pool with the winner to be in pound seats to advance. Kick-off at the Madibaz Stadium is at 3.30pm CAT.
The earlier match will see Namibia and Eswatini both seek to keep their chances alive with a win. That game starts at 12pm.
Saturday's results:
Group A:
Angola 1 (Mokua 27’) Mozambique 1 (Jorge 45’)
South Africa 4 (Sam-Sam 33’, 47’, Maseko 78’, Sampson 90’) Mauritius 0
