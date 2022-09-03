Cosafa hosts South Africa cruise to a 4-0 victory over Mauritius

Cape Town — Hosts South Africa cruised to a 4-0 victory over Mauritius to take charge of Group A at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship on Saturday in Nelson Mandela Bay. The victory means Banyana Banyana have a full haul of six points from their two games and remain on course for the semifinals, though there is still work to be done.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lithemba Sam-Sam netted a brace of goals to move to joint top of the scorers’ charts with three for the tournament alongside Boitumelo Rabale from Lesotho before substitute Refilwe Maseko added a third off the bench. The cherry on top came in injury time when Michelle Sampson headed in a fourth. It was another professional performance from a youthful South African side that have so far equipped themselves well in the competition.

Angola were held to a 1-1 draw by Mozambique in the earlier game in Group A that means they can now only finish as the best-placed runner-up as they seek a semifinal place. Angola took the lead when Cristina Makua headed in from close range midway through the first half, but Mozambique were back level before half-time as Isobel Jorge scored from a tight angle. Mozambique now need to beat South Africa in their final match to finish top of the pool.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zambia will be back in action on Sunday when Group B resumes, as they take on the other victor from the opening round of matches, Lesotho. That is set to be a massive clash in the pool with the winner to be in pound seats to advance. Kick-off at the Madibaz Stadium is at 3.30pm CAT. The earlier match will see Namibia and Eswatini both seek to keep their chances alive with a win. That game starts at 12pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Saturday's results: Group A: Angola 1 (Mokua 27’) Mozambique 1 (Jorge 45’)

Story continues below Advertisement