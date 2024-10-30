Desiree Ellis ‘extremely proud of Banyana Bayana’s performance against England

Despite the defeat against England, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was satisfied with the improvement the team showed following the drubbing they copped against Denmark. The 12th-ranked Dane’s thumped the South Africans 5-0 in the first match of Banyana’s mini European tour last Friday, as the South Africans were totally outclassed by their opponents, who are ranked 38 places above them in the Fifa rankings.

Banyana were much better against the second-ranked England, and they could have gotten more out of the match if they had taken some of the chances that fell their way. England went into the halftime break leading 2-0 after goals from Leah Williamson Grace Clinton. Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana was handful for the English throughout the match, troubling them with her pace and skill. She finished off brilliantly in the 72nd minute to pull a goal back, while she also had one effort disallowed because of offside.

All in all, Ellis feels that the experience of playing these top teams will help them improve ahead of next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). “There were a lot of things we didn’t do well in the match against Denmark that we rectified against England,” Ellis said after the match. “We were well organised in defence and I believe that we created a lot of chances. This match could have gone either way and we are extremely proud of our players because they matched England.