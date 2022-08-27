Desiree Ellis is looking forward to Banyana's clash against Brazil

Johannesburg — Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says they couldn't have asked for a better opposition, ahead of their upcoming back-to-back friendly clashes against Brazil. The South Africans have been in a jovial mood in the last few weeks following their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) triumph in Morocco in July.

Their coronation as the African Queens has been handsomely rewarded, thanks to bonuses from Safa, sponsors Sasol and the sports minister. They’ll put their celebrations on hold and put on their boots when they host the reigning South American Queens in back-to-back friendlies. The first match will be at Orlando Stadium on September 2, with the second leg to be hosted three days later at a venue that’s yet to be announced.

“The preparations (for the World Cup) have started very well,” said Ellis after announcing her 23-woman squad at SABC studios, Auckland Park, on Saturday. “We are very grateful to Safa and Sasol for getting such quality opposition. You always want to test yourself against better opposition. “We couldn't have asked for a better opposition. There is a rich history between South Africa and Brazil. We played against them before in Rio."

Ellis, the African Women’s Coach of the Year, has called up a strong squad for the clash against the Samba Queens. Only three players are missing from the Wafcon squad. Thembi Kgatlana and Sibulele Holweni are injured, while Noko Matlou had visa issues. The unavailability of the trio has opened up space for Asanda Hadebe, Lonathemba Mhlongo and Thubelihle Shamase for the two friendlies.

The friendlies are set to kick-start the South Africans’ preparations for the 2023 Fifa World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in July-August. Banyana will be aiming for an improved performance in their second successive global showpiece after crashing out in the group stage in France. With the friendlies set to run simultaneously with the Cosafa Championships, U17 coach Simphiwe Dludlu will coach the Banyana side in Gqeberha.

Full Banyana Squad Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC) Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini (Oakland University), Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower WFC), Janine van Wyk (JVW), Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Bongeka Gumede (UWC), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC)

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (Sassuolo), Nomvula Kgaola (Unattached), Linda Motlhalo (Djurgarden), Thalea Smidt (Sundowns), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Kholosa Biyana (Unattached), Amogelang Motau (UWC), Thubelihle Shamase (UJ) Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe (FC Juarez), Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns), Noxolo Cesane (UWC), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond), Hildah Magaia (Sejong Sportstoto) @Mihlalibaleka