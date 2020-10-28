Ellis names 20-player Banyana squad for COSAFA Cup
CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana Coach, Desiree Ellis has named her final 20-woman squad to participate in the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship. This follows the conclusion of a week-long selection camp.
The 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship will be staged in Port Elizabeth from the 3-14 November 2020.
Defending champions South Africa have won this tournament a record six times and are gunning for their seventh title and fourth in a row.
Ellis believes she has a selected a strong, balanced squad comprising young talent and experience, saying they were expecting tough competition in Port Elizabeth.
Banyana was drawn in Group A where they will meet Eswatini, Comoros and Angola.
“The COSAFA Cup is for local players and it is always great to give new players a chance to prove themselves. I have been impressed with the work that the current crop of players have put in and the pre-tournament week will be an important one for us to polish up before the tournament starts,” said Ellis.
Banyana Bayana flew to Port Elizabeth on Tuesday afternoon and will begin with their pre-tournament camp that will run from 28 October to 2 November 2020.
ICYMI: We will begin our title defense against Angola in the 2020 COSAFA Women's Cup to be staged from 3-14 November 2020 in Port Elizabeth.— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) October 24, 2020
See full draw and fixtures below. 👇![CDATA[]]>👇 pic.twitter.com/5ZFCVsY1jZ
The Banyana Banyana squad is:
Goalkeepers: Kaylin Christen Swart (Unattached), Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)
Defenders: Karabo Makhurubetshi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Koketso Mmathabo Tlailane (TUT-Pretoria), Bongeka Gamede (University of Western Cape), Sibulele Cecilia Holweni (University of Western Cape), Xiluva Tshabalala (Ma-Indies FC), Ongeziwe Ndlangisa (Sunflower FC), Kaylyn Octavia Jordaan (Spurs W.FC)
Midfielders: Oratile Dikgosi Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Mamello Makhabane (JVW FC), Gabriela de Jesus Thomas Salgado (JVW FC), Robyn Kimberly Moodaly (JVW FC), Nonhlanhla Mthandi (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Mapule Nomvula Kgoale (TUT-Pretoria), Karabo Angel Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Lonathemba Mhlongo (Durban Ladies FC)
Strikers: Hildah Tholakele Magaia (TUT-Pretoria), Neliswa Praiseworth Luthuli (Sunflower FC), Pride Itebogeng Nthite (TUT-Pretoria)
Coach:Desiree Ellis
Supplied