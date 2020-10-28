Ellis names 20-player Banyana squad for COSAFA Cup

CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana Coach, Desiree Ellis has named her final 20-woman squad to participate in the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship. This follows the conclusion of a week-long selection camp.

The 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship will be staged in Port Elizabeth from the 3-14 November 2020.

Defending champions South Africa have won this tournament a record six times and are gunning for their seventh title and fourth in a row.

Ellis believes she has a selected a strong, balanced squad comprising young talent and experience, saying they were expecting tough competition in Port Elizabeth.

Banyana was drawn in Group A where they will meet Eswatini, Comoros and Angola.