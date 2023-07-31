Exploiting scoring chances will help Banyana Banyana defy expectations against Italy

The common thread running through Banyana Banyana’s two post-match interviews has been their inability to convert scoring chances in the opening two World Cup games. It would appear that when Banyana Banyana enters the striking zone, players are not working as a scoring unit. The lone exception was in the game against Argentina after striker Thembi Kgatlana combined with attacking midfielder Linda Motlhalo to score the opening goal.

Kgatlana, and to a lesser extent, Jermaine 'Jay' Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia have all been guilty of selfishness or poor option-taking. Coach Desiree Ellis has felt that after two failed matches the team’s attack rather than the defence was largely to blame for the defeats. There have been several situations when Banyana Banyana players had broken clear of the rapidly retreating defence. Players then opted to go for goal when it seemed players up in support were better placed to score. In some instances supporting players were unmarked. The team’s overall decision-making is a problem and one that prevails in all our national teams.

The matter of decision-making is not confined to the side’s attack. It is a problem throughout the ranks, and perhaps the time has come to call on specialists to back up the technical staff. Another concern is Banyana Banyana’s inability to hold on to the ball longer and succumb to opposition pressure. Too often, Banyana Banyana turned over possession with poor passing and opposition interceptions. The technical staff need to work on off-the-ball play so that players move into positions where they are free to take a pass.

If Banyana Banyana can enjoy a greater share of possession, they will increase their scoring chances because it seems they can create opportunities. In modern-day football, so much material is available on how teams attack and defend. Consequently, coaches do their homework and prepare teams well. One of the features of this Banyana Banyana squad is that strikers have a pace that can be hard to contain. Initially, Argentina battled to keep Banyana Banyana's front-runners in check but as the game wore on they worked out an effective strategy.

What it meant at that stage was Banyana Banyana’s play had become too predictable, and the team would have been better served by a change of gameplan. Finally, a place must be found for defender Noko Matlou in the rearguard. The team battles to deal with the aerial onslaughts basically because of their lack of height in the four-man defence. At 1.72 m, she is taller than the rest of the squad’s defenders and she could offer stern opposition when goalmouth crosses float in or at set piece time.

When Banyana Banyana play Italy on Wednesday. The other Group G match between Sweden and Argentina will be played at the same time. Banyana Banyana needs to win their match to stake a claim to advance to the next round. If that win materialises Italy will not advance to the last-16 round. However, it does not guarantee that Banyana Banyana will advance because should Argentina cause an upset by defeating Sweden, the goal difference will decide which of Banyana Banyana and Argentina will join Swede in the next round. @Herman_Gibbs