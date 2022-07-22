Five Banyana players that need to show up for the final

Durban — Banyana Banyana are set for a titanic Women's African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final battle against hosts Morocco at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium on Saturday at 10pm. The South African national women's football team will be looking to claim their first ever Wafcon title after making the finals four times before with no success.

Story continues below Advertisement

Coach Desiree Ellis' was crowned Women's Coach of the Year at the recent CAF Awards and will hope her winning aura rubs off on her players and inspires a barrage of individual performances that will prove too much for the dangerous Lionesses of Atlas. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi picks five players that could prove decisive in Banyana’s Wafcon final against Morocco on Saturday evening. 1. Jermaine Seoposenwe

For a player that was away from the national team setup for a while, Jermaine has made it difficult to imagine a Banyana starting 11 without her. The versatile 28 year old attacker has played in three different positions for her team throughout the tournament and has been able to perform at a high level at all times. Her willingness to run on and off the ball coincided with a knack for finding the back of the net should provide Banyana's attack with a great deal of potency.

Story continues below Advertisement

2. Refiloe Jane 'Fifi' has taken up her new found leadership and deep-lying playmaker roles with a plomb this tournament, allowing room for her partners in midfield to also flourish alongside her. She has marshalled Bafana from both ends of the pitch with her experience and street smart persona, the kind of attributes that are gonna be required to break down what is expected to be a deep block set up by Morocco.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 29 year old former AC Milan midfielder will need to provide a lot more than her abilities on the ball if she is to aid players like Amogelang Mohau and Thalea Smidt adjust to a hostile environment in North Africa. 3. Noko Matlou Noko is one of the most important figures in this Banyana squad and she has shown this throughout the tournament.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 37 year old's partnership at the back with Bambanani Mbane has carried Banyana through some indifferent performances and will again prove vital in a high pressure game. 4. Andile Dlamini More often than not at the heart of all great teams is a reliable, consistent and cool-as-cucumber goalkeeper and that is exactly what Dlamini has provided for Banyana on their way to a five game winning streak.

She has given her side the perfect platform to go on and win games by ensuring that they don't concede first, a rare and precious skill to have especially in a continental final. 5. Nox Cesane/Linda Motlalo There is no doubt that Cesane is a star for the future and Ellis has shown a reliance on her in every game but we've seen a Linda Motlalo masterclass frequently enough to know that her influence on games can turn any opposition over with ease.