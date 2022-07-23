Five Banyana stars making South Africa proud abroad

Durban - Banyana Banyana’s final appearance against Morocco in the Wafcon on Saturday hardly comes as a surprise. For years, Desiree Ellis’ side have been one of the most consistent on the continent. It is sad that South African women footballers do not get the recognition they deserve. South Africans should really be uniting behind them in the same way that they do when the Springboks play in a World Cup final.

We look at South African women who are making the nation proud abroad. Refiloe Jane With legend Janine van Wyk consigned to more of a mentorship role, Jane has been captaining the Banyana side expertly. She has proved beyond doubt that she should be handed the official captaincy while Van Wyk retires.

The 28-year-old is in the prime of her powers and plays for AC Milan in Italy. Thembi Kgatlana Kgatlana is a prolific finisher in front of goal and perhaps one of the best in Banyana history. She was unfortunate to be injured at the Wafcon and her absence has taken a toll on the side’s attacking play.

Kgatlana has played for notable European clubs such as Benfica, Eibar and most recently Atletico Madrid. She has since moved to Racing Louisville in the US where she will again play against world-class footballers.

Linda Motlhalo The 24-year-old has established herself as a fan favourite within the Banyana team. With more than 52 caps to her name, it is hard to believe that the Brandvlei-born player is not yet 25. Motlhalo plays for Swedish giants Djurgadens. She could still have another decade of good football left in her and her presence proves that Banyana have a healthy succession plan for when stalwarts Van Wyk and Noko Matlou retire.

Jermaine Seoposenwe The SC Braga forward has been one of the best attacking players at the Wafcon. She really has to be in the team of the tournament. Seoposenwe was the woman of the match in Banyana’s win over Tunisia. While the awarding of the spot-kick that earned Banyana a hard fought 1-0 win over Zambia was controversial, it would not have been awarded had Seoposenwe not been probing around the Zambia danger area.

Noko Matlou A versatile player who now mainly operates in defence, Matlou is still as valuable as ever to the Banyana side even though she is 36-years-old. She has been astute in defence for Banyana in the Wafcon and a big reason behind why Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has kept three clean sheets in her last three games. More impressively, despite her advanced age, Matlou plays in Spain for Eibar. Matlou is a legend of the game in South Africa. When she ends her days in Europe, she should see out her career in South Africa. She can definitely play into her 40s.