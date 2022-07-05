Five players that shone in Banyana Banyana’s WAFCON win over Nigeria

Durban - Banyana Banyana started their 2022 WAFCON campaign on a brilliant note with a 2-1 win over top-dogs Nigeria at the Moulay Hassan FUS on Monday night. IOL Sports’ Eshlin Vedan looks at five players who made a big difference for the South Africans and allowed them to beat the defending Champions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Andile Dlamini The South African goalkeeper was calm and collected in the box, vindicating coach Desiree Ellis’ decision to select her ahead of Kaylin Swart. Dlamini made a particularly vital save early on in the second half to deny Asisat Oshoala. Had Oshoala scored, the outcome of the game could have been different. Jermaine Seoposenwe

The 28-year-old who recently declared that she wants to become one of the best players in Africa was on song in this game as she was involved in the build-ups of both goals, scoring the first before her game-reading ability played a role in creating the second that was scored by Hildah Magaia. Noko Matlou Despite her age of 36-years-old, Matlou proved in this game why she is still one of the most important players for Banyana Banyana.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Polokwane born veteran who is the most capped South African national team footballer in history with more than 161 caps to her name cut out several through balls and passes. Oshoala has been criticized for a sup par performance for Nigeria and a big reason for that is because Matlou gave her nightmares. Noxolo Cesane At 21-years-old, Cesane is one of the younger players in the Banyana team. Cesane proved that she is not scared of playing against the very best as it was her crucial pass that led to the opening goal which was scored by Seoposenwe. The opening goal played a role in Nigeria’s defence opening up which led to the South Africans scoring a second goal moments later.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hildah Magaia South Africa thrives on counter-attacks with Magaia in particular shining in terms of helping convert these opportunities to goals. The 27-year-old’s presence in attack will be vital in determining if Banyana can win the WAFCON this year. It was her calmness in front of goal that doubled the lead for Banyana and effectively killed off Nigeria's chances of gaining something from this game. @EshlinV